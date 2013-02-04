Vista Systems’ Spyder Drives LED Wall at Flagship H&M in Miami

There’s a Spyder inside the flagship Miami store of fashion retailer H&M (Hennes & Mauritz) and no one is complaining. Vista Systems’ Spyder X20 is a key component in the huge LED wall control system that’s capturing shoppers’ attention in the new 26,000-square foot store on Lincoln Road in South Beach, one of the largest of the 259 H&M stores nationwide.

AV integrator Media Services Worldwide, of North Bergen, NJ, created the control system for the LED wall, which replaced the projection screen in the former Lincoln Theater space that’s been restored as Miami’s first H&M outpost. “They’ve maintained the façade of the theater. Everything opens up to the 4mm LED wall with 2048x1536 resolutions, where the projection screen used to be,” said Yossef Jackson, with Media Services Worldwide.

Fashion videos sourced from a single player and back up unit are displayed on the LED wall. Every 15 minutes or so a one-minute sound, light and video show takes center stage. “Our control system orchestrates all of that,” said Jackson. “The C-nario digital signage software sends a commands to all devices, and the Spyder X20 does the smooth routing between sources.”

The integrator chose Spyder for its automatic scaling and transition capabilities. “The client wanted everything to dissolve from one element to another: fade out of playback, fade into the one-minute show, fade out to playback. Spyder does a smooth dissolve between sources to the four output channels,” Jackson said.

“We have a 2048X1536 resolution input, but the LED controllers are 1024X768 so we had to split the input into quadrants. The Spyder both scales and transitions; it takes one high definition 2048X1536 input from each of the four sources and pieces them together into four 1024X768 outputs. Everything runs through dual-link DVI matrix switchers in and out. They also have live inputs to show the video jockey stationed at the store.”

“Everything has been working great, and we as well as the client are very happy,” Jackson added.