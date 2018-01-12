The Gatekeepers

In the professional AV industry, from ISE to InfoComm, systems integrators get a lot of fanfare. Rightfully so. One peek at SCN’s Top 50 Integrators List reveals a staggering array of talents and tenacity, not to mention the billions of dollars of value in complex AV projects. But the readers of AV Technology understand that there is much more to the AV installation story than the integrator. Day to day, hour to hour, the tech manager is the gatekeeper of AV system performance and content. The in-house tech director is in charge of the upkeep and uptime of the wireless AV and collaborative tech that helps users work, learn, collaborate, and thrive.

Margot Douaihy

We’re proud to be one of your tech manager forums. AV Technology’s mission is to bridge the knowledge gap between the AV and IT disciplines and equip you with the information you need to make the best technology decisions for your organizations. Our mission is exemplified by our January 2018 cover story, the stellar Julie Johnston, director of learning spaces Indiana University’s IT division, University Information Technology Services (UITS). In her portfolio, Julie leads the Learning Space team that consists of Student Technology Center, Technology Center Consulting, Learning Space Design, Collaboration Technologies, and Classroom Technology Services and Support. Julie has become a formidable force in the edtech world, and her Mosaic Initiative is now synonymous with exemplary active learning. Her creativity, technical rigor, and passion will inspire you. We are thrilled to share her story.

And don’t miss our January guide devoted to real-world scenarios for remote monitoring. As our contributing editor, Cindy Davis, argues: “It is no longer ‘good enough’ to have all of your audio and video equipment and systems on the network.” AV connected to the network should provide actionable information in real time for immediate troubleshooting, diagnoses, or analysis. If not, then it’s time to take a fresh look at your monitoring. Dive into this special guide on page A1.

We explore the opportunities and challenges faced by AV pros as they phase into IP broadcast. We always keep a practical side to our coverage, evinced by Nestor Amaya of Coveloz. “We’re definitely not taking the position that it’s go IP or go home. Different distribution platforms require different post-production workflows, and these are more easily implemented using software-based post production applications running on IP.”

IP was central to the AV conversation in 2017, in 2018 the AV/IT convergence story promises to be even more important. I hope you see your own questions, challenges, and passions for technology reflected in our coverage. What do you want to see more (or less of) in 2018? Tweet me @AVTechnologyMag. Best wishes for a rewarding 2018.