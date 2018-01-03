AV Technology Digital Edition January 2018

INSIDE THE JANUARY 2018 EDITION

p. 20 — Cover Story: Meet Julie Johnston, the director of learning spaces with Indiana University’s IT division, University Information Technology Services (UITS).

p. 10 — On Air, In IP: Moving traditional broadcast workflows into the ether.

p. 18 — Balancing Act: Three ways to balance remote/BYOD flexibility with security in the agile control room.

p. 26 — Product Forum: Hands-On Review of the Allen & Heath dLive S Class Console

p. A1 — Technology Manager’s Guide to Remote Monitoring

p. 54 — How It’s Done: Automated Open Captioning