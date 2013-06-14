How to Navigate Tradeshows as a Local

As we all know, every year InfoComm alternates between Orlando and Las Vegas. It would appear convenient that every other year my home residence is about 45 minutes from the Orange County Convention Center (not including parking, see here for details). Due to some strange phenomenon, however, it seems that the closer my home is to the Convention Center, the harder it is to focus energy and attention on the show.

I’ve spoken to others who live in the host cities and the problem seems to be widespread, so it’s not just my own procrastination. It’s just easier to “stop” into the office, send a “quick” quote or (justifiably) schedule your day to avoid meals at the Convention Center. Also, if you attend a party or dinner you’ll claim that you’ve participated in the show even though you missed out on valuable training and networking opportunities. It probably comes down to the amount of skin you have in the game. The time and financial investment to attend the show is obviously much less when it’s on your own turf.

This year I’ve focused on clearing my schedule and taking advantage of having the show so close. So, I recommend bringing your work to the convention center, there’s free Wi-Fi and you can check your laptop bag for just $3.00 (Level One, West Lobby). Cell coverage is great and the Exhibit Hall is so large that it’s easy to find a quiet place to take a call. As far as avoiding eating at the Convention Center... at least locals have the advantage of bringing a bagged lunch.