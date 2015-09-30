The Digital Signage Federation to Host 'Coffee & Controversy' Breakfast

The Digital Signage Federation (DSF), the independent not-for-profit trade organization serving the digital signage industry, will host "Coffee & Controversy – a Breakfast," featuring a spirited panel discussion in New York City during Digital Signage Week on Tuesday, November 3 from 8:30-10:15 a.m. at Guy’s American Kitchen and Bar in the heart of Times Square.

The DSF panel discussion, moderated by Ken Goldberg, the group's outgoing 2015 chairman and CEO of Real Digital Media, which will explore a number of topics related to technology, content, and operations. The morning’s format will be rapid fire, possibly irreverent, and will invite audience participation by providing a mobile voting app allowing those in attendance to weigh in after each topic. Audience results will be displayed in real time.



Attendees are also invited to suggest panel topics by tweeting to @DSFederation with the hashtag #coffeetopic. Topic authors will be identified as topics are posed to the panel, which will consist of:



• Randy Dearborn, DSF 2015 vice chairman and vice president multimedia technologies, MGM Resorts International

• Phil Lenger, president and creative director, Show + Tell

• Bryan Meszaros, CEO and founder, OpenEye

• Tom Nix, CEO, Scala



A breakfast buffet will be served starting at 8:30 a.m. and the panel discussion will start at 9 a.m. Admittance is complimentary for DSF members and $25 for non-members, and will include the breakfast buffet. Registration is available on the DSF website.