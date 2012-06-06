AVI-SPL Celebrates New Michigan Home

The City of Wixom, MI welcomed audio video technology provider AVI-SPL to its new home with a grand opening Friday, June 1, with a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by live technology demonstrations for over 100 local business professionals and city officials.



The grand opening od AVI-SPL's new Wixom, MI office featured ribbon cutting ceremony officiated by Wixom city manager Michael Dornan, Wixom assistant city manager Tony Nowicki, state representative candidate Nick Kennedy, AVI-SPL general manager Jim Angelillo and AVI-SPL executive vice president of sales Don Mastro.



The grand opening celebration began with a ribbon cutting ceremony officiated by Wixom city manager Michael Dornan, Wixom assistant city manager Tony Nowicki, state representative candidate Nick Kennedy, AVI-SPL general manager Jim Angelillo and AVI-SPL executive vice president of sales Don Mastro.

Guests then met the AVI-SPL technical, sales, and administrative teams who hosted demonstrations of video communications, digital signage, interactive whiteboards and control system technologies.

"The City of Wixom is thrilled to welcome AVI-SPL, a leader in audio visual technologies, to their new home here in Wixom," said City of Wixom Mayor Kevin W. Hinkley. "We look forward to a long and mutually satisfying relationship and stand ready to assist AVI-SPL in any way we can".

"Our staff has experienced a lot of growth in the last year requiring us to relocate to a larger facility," said Angelillo. "We looked at several cities and decided on Wixom based on its great access to the expressway and business friendly community. With over 740 businesses residing in Wixom, we're looking forward to being a communication resource for the Wixom business community."

Recognized as Office of the Year in 2010, the Wixom office offers expertise in advanced video conferencing and telepresence systems, managed conferencing services, network operations centers and more.