Visix APPOINTwmv Digital Signage Software

- Building on the success of Visix's APPOINT PowerPoint scheduling software for digital signage, the company has launched a niche version of the product - APPOINTwmv.
- APPOINTwmv is tailored to clients who already have digital signage software that either isn't easy to use, or who prefer to create their content in PowerPoint. It allows users to publish their presentations as videos from APPOINTwmv and schedule them for playback in any content management scheduling system.
- "This is a great product for anyone frustrated by complicated creative tools in their software," said Sean Matthews, president of Visix. "Almost every digital signage user is creating at least some of their messages in PowerPoint. This gives them a fast, easy way to render those presentations for quick scheduling."
- APPOINTwmv renders PowerPoint presentations faster than the PowerPoint export feature, and allows you to continue working in PowerPoint while rendering.
- Users can also select templates from APPOINTwmv's professionally-designed theme library, create messages from those templates, and render them out as videos that can be imported into any signage application. APPOINTwmv includes everything in APPOINT with the exception of scheduling and player controls.
- APPOINTwmv is priced at $299 for a single user license.