Meyer Sound EVP Named Influential Woman by San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco Business Times has named Helen Meyer, co-founder and executive vice president of Meyer Sound, as one of this year's Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business.
- An annual special edition of the respected business journal honors women leaders who have risen to the highest positions in corporations, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies. The honorees' achievements will be celebrated on June 6, 2013 at the Most Influential Women in Business Awards Ceremony at the Hilton San Francisco.
- Since co-founding Meyer Sound in 1979 with her husband John Meyer, Helen Meyer has empowered individuals and enriched the local community in the areas of job creation, education, and the arts. Meyer Sound employs over 300 people worldwide, including some 200 manufacturing positions at its Berkeley headquarters.
- "Helen Meyer is one of the Bay Area business community's most successful and admired leaders," said Marcy Wong, Berkeley-based architect who nominated Meyer. "Her sterling business leadership, partnered with selfless service and contributions, makes her a significant member in the community. She without question deserves public recognition for her contributions."
- Born and raised in the Bay Area, Helen Meyer serves as board member of the Berkeley Repertory Theatre and the Mark Morris Dance Group. She is also on the advisory council for the Berkeley Symphony Orchestra, and is a long-time contributor to local organizations including the Berkeley Public Education Foundation, Berkeley Public Library, Crowden School, and Berkeley Community Fund, among others.
- Meyer has previously been recognized amongst the Women of Distinction by California's East Bay Business Times, and has received a Berkeley Repertory Theatre Helen C. Barber Award and a Berkeley Community Fund Benjamin Ide Wheeler Medal. Her audio industry accolades include InfoComm Women in AV Award, MIPA Lifetime Achievement Award, the USITT Harold Burris-Meyer Distinguished Career in Sound Award, and an Audio Engineering Society Citation.