PSCo Partners with Matrox for Video Walls

Matrox Graphics Inc. has announced a new partnership with PSCo Technical Distribution and the incorporation of Matrox Mura MPX Series video wall controller boards into fully integrated systems built by the leading UK value-added distributor of large-format displays.

Multiple Mura boards can be combined in a single system to serve as building blocks of increasingly large-scale setups. The first single-slot, PCI Express x16 Gen2 video wall controller board to feature both inputs and outputs, Mura is multi-functional and designed for use in everything from command and process control centers to conference and classrooms as a presentation solution.

While the two companies have collaborated for many years, this new partnership will extend PSCo Technical Distribution’s product line to include turnkey video wall solutions that will complement their existing line of high-performance displays. Partnering with Matrox is essential to PSCo Technical Distribution’s big-picture growth strategy, which includes becoming a complete video wall-solutions provider.

“Mura helps us offer controllers alongside our high-quality video walls, enabling PSCo Technical Distribution to make available fully functional, top-to-bottom solutions for the first time,” said Paul O’Reilly, managing director of PSCo Technical Distribution. “We’re excited by the prospects of this partnership. Mura adds another dimension to our product line and, based on its versatility, unmatched value for our clients.”

Working with a small number of partners including Matrox, PSCo Technical Distribution will be closely overseeing the video wall design and installation processes, as well as offering technical support and customisable software solutions to their customer base, which primarily comprises systems integrators. Amongst these solutions, MuraControl for iPad represents a streamlined, free-to-download, and easy-to-use alternative that is compatible with any Mura-powered video wall.