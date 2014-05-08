Tempest Hush Enclosures

Tempest, a manufacturer of climate controlled projector enclosures, is showcasing its noise attenuating range, HUSH, at InfoComm (booth N1069). The HUSH range reduces the audible noise from even the largest format projectors to as little as 2dB. This makes them ideally suited to theaters, lecture halls, boardrooms and houses of worship.

The Tempest Cyclone 8400 enclosure with a Christie 35K Roadie projector.

“In most cases, the places we use projectors are the places where we need to concentrate most–at work, in school or at church,” says Tim Burnham, president of Tempest. “In these applications the industrial hum of a projector is incredibly distracting, so at Tempest, we’ve engineered this problem out of the equation.”

InfoComm attendees visiting Tempest will find the HUSH lineup facilitates a wider-range of projector installations, providing them a unique opportunity to service a much wider audience. This will allow for bigger, higher quality projectors to be installed in areas that were previously out of bounds, with increased profit margins for installers.

Tempest’s HUSH enclosures are lined with acoustic insulation material and feature airtight seals to keep projector noise safely inside. The smaller Blizzard HUSH enclosures (3-15,000 ANSI Lumens) come with a powerful exhaust fan at the end of a 25ft/8m padded hose that allows them to be installed into a ceiling void or in an adjoining room. For projectors up to 40,000 ANSI Lumens, the Cyclone HUSH enclosures use a duct to connect to fans located safely out of earshot.

The Blizzard and Cyclone outdoor enclosures from Tempest are designed to protect digital projectors from heat, cold, dust, sand, salt, oil, water, snow, sleet and smoke, and from impact and theft. Through its innovative Goldilocks system, Tempest enclosures prevent overheating and condensation and are available for projectors from 3,000 to 40,000 lumens.

“Whether inside or out, in hot conditions or cold, you can be confident that Tempest is working to prolong the life of your projector,” says Burnham. “We are protecting projectors North of the Arctic Circle and in desert locations like Dubai and Las Vegas.”

All Tempest projector enclosures are compatible with the major projector manufacturers’ machines and are compliant with manufacturers’ warranties.