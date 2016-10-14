TEKVOX Introduces Tek Digital Express Kit

The What: TEKVOX has launched Tek Digital Express, a turnkey wall-plate transmitter and receiver kit aimed at the educational market (K-12 and community colleges) and other customers who want to upgrade their existing analog VGA link to the projector or add a digital link from the wall plate to the projector.

The What Else: The kit consists of the TEK TPHD2-WP1 Decora-style wall plate with HDMI and VGA auto-switched inputs and HDBaseT output, a 75-foot Cat-6 plenum-grade HDBaseT cable, a TEK TPHDH402PR HDBaseT receiver with power supply, and a 3-foot microflex HDMI cable with lifetime warranty for receiver-to-projector/display.

“The Tek Digital Express kit is the easiest way to ‘go digital’ today and retain support for legacy analog (VGA) technology,” said TEKVOX CEO Jim Reinhart. “Part of a comprehensive solution that can be upgraded incrementally and cost effectively, Tek Digital Express is 4K compatible. It’s a powerful starting point that will serve the customer’s needs for years to come.”

Reinhart emphasized that “no special knowledge is needed and no programming is required” for quick installation of the wall plate kit. “It installs in minutes when replacing an analog link,” he said. “All required cables are included. HDBaseT cable can be pulled through using the existing VGA cable as the lead.”

A single power supply can be connected at the wall plate or at the endpoint. Tek Digital Express can easily add a TekTouchPad color touchscreen controller to provide projector and source selection control, or a TEK 3 IoT AV gateway to provide intelligent room control and network monitoring and management. Direct compatibility with TEKVOX-integrated ceiling control units is also offered.

The Bottom Line: Tek Digital Express contains everything needed to install fully modern, end-to-end digital AV in just minutes. Tek Digital Express has an MSRP of $995 and is available directly from TEKVOX, as well as through standard sales channels.