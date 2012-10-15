BTX Announces Net Display Systems Release of PADS4 Agent

BTX Technologies, a value-added distributor and manufacturer of interface, integration, and system products, announced that Net Display Systems (NDS), a developer of digital signage software, has announced PADS4 release 1.

With this new release, PADS4 includes the PADS4 Agent, a tool designed to monitor and manage the PADS4 eco-system remotely.

The PADS4 Agent has many built-in features for real-time performance and system control. It allows for checking the status of viewer connections, retrieval of screenshots of individual viewers, and has a live status overview of the entire PADS system. The PADS4 Agent offers fully automated software version control, ensuring that the latest software is always being used. PADS4 includes an intuitive Designer to create appealing presentations, a user-friendly Scheduler, a variety of Viewers that are tailored to requirements, and a solid Server application to manage the signage environment.

“We are excited about our latest PADS4 release,” said Willie-Jan Bons, CTO of NDS. “It is a result of our continuous efforts to improve and enhance our software, and we are grateful to BTX, our customers, and our partners for their feedback. We have embedded a unique black box feature in PADS4 Agent. By logging configuration and performance details, we have maximum traceability for auditing purposes and technical support, similar to black boxes in the aviation industry.”

PADS4 offers seamless integration with any type of database, resulting in an easy integration into existing workflow.