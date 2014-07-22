Technical Program for Audio Engineering Society Convention Now Online

The preliminary Technical Program is now online for the 137th Audio Engineering Society Convention, which will take place Thursday, October 9, through Sunday, October 12, 2014, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA.

AES137 is gearing up to be bigger and better than ever before, with top professionals and audio enthusiasts in attendance for three days of exhibits and four days of content tailored to those in the fields of recording, broadcast and streaming, live sound, audio for gaming, mixing and mastering, system integration, and more. Taking place in the heart of the revitalized L.A. Live entertainment district in downtown L.A., AES137 will feature a comprehensive Technical Program that includes paper sessions, workshops, special events, student and career development events, network audio sessions, broadcast and streaming media sessions, product design sessions, historical events, and standards committee meetings.