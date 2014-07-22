Technical Program for Audio Engineering Society Convention Now Online

The preliminary Technical Program is now online for the 137th Audio Engineering Society Convention, which will take place Thursday, October 9, through Sunday, October 12, 2014, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA.
AES137 is gearing up to be bigger and better than ever before, with top professionals and audio enthusiasts in attendance for three days of exhibits and four days of content tailored to those in the fields of recording, broadcast and streaming, live sound, audio for gaming, mixing and mastering, system integration, and more. Taking place in the heart of the revitalized L.A. Live entertainment district in downtown L.A., AES137 will feature a comprehensive Technical Program that includes paper sessions, workshops, special events, student and career development events, network audio sessions, broadcast and streaming media sessions, product design sessions, historical events, and standards committee meetings.
- This year’s Networked Audio track, chaired by noted networked audio engineer Tim Shuttleworth, explores the ever-broadening applications of digital audio on local and wider area networks – of particular interest to recording engineers and studios, FOH/live sound engineers, and contractors and system integrators. From Audio-over-IP used across continents in the broadcast sector, to super-low-latency audio transfer in the studio environment, to low-latency systems for live sound reinforcement in fixed installations and touring systems, the medium of choice is increasingly a high performance Ethernet/TCP/IP network. Workshops and tutorials will cover the history of audio networking as well as leading-edge developments, with session titles including “Using AES67 Networking — Practical issues in AES67 Deployment”; “Software Tools for Telematic Performances”; “Large Scale AVB Networks/AVDECC Control”; “Implementation of a Large Scale Ethernet AVB Audio Network at ESPN”; and “Using Audio Content Over IP Technology in Public Radio.”
- AES executive director Bob Moses stated, “We are more excited than ever to be presenting such a wide range of topics at AES137, and we are extremely lucky to be welcoming some of the audio industry’s top innovators to share their expertise with the rest of the AES community. As we say, ‘If It’s About Audio, It’s At AES,’ and that is eminently true for the upcoming convention in L.A. Whatever your specialty, there are sessions tailored to what you do that will feature insights into the latest technologies, industry trends and standards that you will hear about first at the AES convention. You really must not miss this one. See you in L.A. in October!”