White House, State Department Deliver Government Video Expo Keynotes

NewBay Media has unveiled the keynotes for its annual Government Video Expo, taking place November 27-29, 2012 in Hall D of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.Held in partnership with GovComm12, the Government Information and Analytics Summit and the Enterprise Architecture Conference, and including Digital Media DC Conference and the Pro Media Conference, Government Video Expo will offer the largest professional video, audiovisual/information technology expo on the East Coast, with multiple educational tracks and over 200 exhibitors.



Keynotes at Government Video Expo include:

Hope Hall, Videographer, White House

Katie Snider, Executive Producer of the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) "Ocean Today"

Sam T. Reed, Video Production Specialist for the U.S. Secret Service

Martin Oppus, the Director of the State Department's Bureau of Public Affairs' Office of Broadcast Services, and Jason Katz, Division Chief of the Bureau of International Information Programs' Video Production Office

Additional Government Video Expo special events include: "Meet the Government Producers" panel with producers from the departments of Health and Human Services, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Army Television; a joint presentation on "State Department Video Production;" and a session on "Receiving Funding for Projects." A full schedule can be found at www.gvexpo.com/conference/specialevents.php

These events are free and open to all attendees, as is access to a newly-expanded show floor that features over 200 exhibiting companies from both Government Video Expo and GovComm12. Register at www.gvexpo.com.

"Our keynote speakers, panelists and presenters further enrich what will be an already-exciting expo, and we look forward to benefitting from their expertise and experience," said Carmel King, NewBay Media executive vice president. "These sessions round out a comprehensive program that includes intensive education, hands-on training, networking events, and a first-hand look at our exhibitors' newest products and services. Combined, these make Government Video Expo a 'must-attend' industry event."