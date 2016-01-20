Technical Innovation Updates Client Support to Improve Service

Technical Innovation’s Client Technical Assistance Center (TI CTAC) expanded its hours of operation at the start of the new year to serve clients 24 hours a day, 5 days a week. The global help desk will now be available from Monday 7:00 AM EST through Saturday 7:00 AM EST. For mission critical environments and those desiring extended 24/7 coverage, the firm offers tiered service plans tailored to meet specific needs.

“TI has deployed systems in some of the most high-profile mission critical facilities in operation,” says Mike Landrum, CEO of Technical Innovation. “The added assurance that round the clock availability of technical expertise with system specific information at their fingertips is a significant enhancement to our clients.”

“We are launching this offering as a function of hearing from customers with increasing frequency as to the importance of being able to connect back to our support organization outside of normal business hours across the North American time zones,” said Kevin Powers, principal, Technical Innovation.

For additional information on TI’s Client Support Services, call 800-554-5440 or visit the website.