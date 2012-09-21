Comark Launches Updated Waterproof Touchscreen Workstation

Comark Corporation has updated their 19” All-in-One Waterproof Workstation. Designed for harsh factory floor environments, the new workstation is ideal for applications where process splashing, spraying, or high pressure wash downs occur.



NEMA 4X Workstation with 19" LCD and Resistive TouchscreenComark’s NEMA 4X Workstation is sealed against the elements, corrosion resistant and constructed out of stainless steel. Finned heat extrusions have been added to the Workstation to allow additional cooling for more processing choices.

Features of the workstation include a resistive touchscreen, watertight external I/O connectors, Intel ATOM or i5 processing capability, hard drive or solid state storage options, thin client configuration option, Windows 7 operating system, and universal VESA mounting pattern.