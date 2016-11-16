TC Furlong Set to Host Digital Console Expo in Chicago

TC Furlong will host its 6th Digital Console Expo in Chicago on Tuesday, November 29 between 3:00 pm and 8:30 pm. Manufacturers include Allen & Heath, Ashley Audio, Avid, Beringer, DiGiCo, Mackie, Midas, PreSonus, QSC, Roland, SSL Live, Soundcraft, Waves, and Yamaha Professional Audio. The companies will exhibit their latest digital consoles, and manufacturer staff will be on hand to answer questions.

Featured consoles include the Yamaha RIVAGE PM10 along with CL, QL, and TF-Rack; AVID S6L; DiGiCo SD5, SD9 and S31; Beringer X32, Allen & Heath dLive and QU; Ashley Audio DigiMIX 24; Mackie Axis System; Midas M32; SSL Live, Waves eMotion LV1 System; QSC TM16 and TM30; Soundcraft Vi2000, Vi7000, Ui16, Si Impact; Presonus AVB Mix System; and Roland M5000.

The event is free of charge and will be held at the Moody Church in room 107, 1635 N. LaSalle Street, Chicago. Food and beverages will be provided along with a raffle for prizes and giveaways. The Moody Church is easily accessible by public transportation, and there are several pay lots as well as some limited street parking in the area.

Click here to register for the Expo.