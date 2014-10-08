SYNNEX Named to CRN Cloud Partner Guide

SYNNEX Corporation has been named to the inaugural CRN Cloud Partner Program Guide, a list of the leading technology vendors with cloud-related partner programs designed to benefit members of the indirect IT channel and their cloud initiatives. This guide offers solution providers a valuable resource for locating and exploring the IT industry's top cloud technologies, programs, and offerings, and a way to connect with the organizations making these cloud technologies and partner programs available specifically through the IT channel.

SYNNEX is being recognized for ongoing efforts around the development of its CLOUDSolv program. Much of the program's success is the result of SYNNEX's ability to enable all reseller types in their cloud practice, from cloud-centric and cloud-competent to cloud novice. The program has evolved from one that simply aggregates cloud services to one that drives complete, robust solutions. SYNNEX now provides hybrid solutions that include a mix of on-premise, public cloud, and device attach, along with associated cloud services. SYNNEX continues to invest ahead of the curve by adding cloud programs and services and CLOUDSolv Live events and enhancing its overall CLOUDSolv platform.

"As solution providers move from a traditional distribution model to a more service-focused approach, significant business model and process changes need to take place. SYNNEX is helping our reseller customers capture tremendous growth through the transition to cloud. Our CLOUDSolv program fully supports this transition," said Peter Larocque, president, North America distribution, SYNNEX Corporation. "SYNNEX is proud of this recognition by CRN as we remain dedicated to enhancing our cloud strategy and helping resellers build their own cloud practice."

"Cloud computing is a game-changing technology, and it's imperative that the IT channel be able to quickly identify those organizations most deeply committed to helping solution providers grow their cloud-related revenue," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company, publisher of CRN. "Each cloud provider and vendor noted by the CRN editors has been chosen based on its robust cloud partner program, as well as the unique and enthusiastic ways in which it has embraced the channel as a go-to-market strategy."

The Cloud Partner Program Guide is featured in the October issue of CRN. By combining tools like the new Cloud Partner Program Guide with conferences like The Channel Company's upcoming NexGen Cloud Conference & Expo, solution providers will have access to the most relevant and up-to-date information available to advance their cloud strategies and solutions.