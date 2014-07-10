SYNNEX Named Americas Distributor of the Year

SYNNEX Corporation, a distributor of IT products and services, has been named the 2014 Americas Distributor of the Year at the Lifesize Americas Partner Summit. SYNNEX was honored for its commitment to Lifesize, a division of Logitech, through its CONVERGESolv Secure Networking group, which offers an array of services surrounding Lifesize and its full product line. SYNNEX CONVERGESolv Secure Networking integrates voice, video, data, networking and security solutions in a way that reduces costs, improves functionality and allows resellers to build their customers' networks, add applications to each network and secure each network.

The Americas Partner Summit recognizes significant achievements of Lifesize's channel community worldwide. Lifesize founder and CEO Craig Malloy and vice president of Americas Matt Collier personally recognized standout organizations for their remarkable contribution to the sale and distribution of Lifesize HD video collaboration solutions. SYNNEX Corporation was recognized for its continued investment in Lifesize with a knowledgeable and solution-focused team, healthy inventory management, management of its GSA schedule and multiple customer-focused services, which help resellers who focus on video conferencing expand their services to the end-user while conserving customers' budgets that have traditionally been used for equipment, staff and travel.

"We are honored to be recognized as the Americas Distributor of the Year by Lifesize, a vendor who continues to help SYNNEX offer innovative on-premise and cloud-based video conferencing solutions to our resellers," said Peter Larocque, president, North America distribution, SYNNEX Corporation. "Lifesize's training and support programs and the differentiation of their video solutions enable our resellers to see long-term success in their deployment and management of video conferencing."

"Since being named Lifesize New Distributor of the Year in 2011, SYNNEX has continued to introduce us to new market routes, especially in local, state and federal government agencies and in education, and has been instrumental in supporting our transition to video conferencing in the cloud, a space where SYNNEX has already been hugely successful with other technologies," said Matt Collier, VP of Americas for Lifesize. "It is my honor to recognize SYNNEX as our Americas Distributor of the Year on behalf of our associates and executives around the globe."

Lifesize's global channel network is comprised of over 1,500 distributors and resellers in more than 100 countries. Lifesize channel partners are leading industry organizations that have significant experience and knowledge in the video collaboration and communications market.