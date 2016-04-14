Synnex Creates Microsoft ISV Ecosystem Strategy

Synnex’s Microsoft Global Business Unit recently developed and launched an ISV ecosystem strategy around its Microsoft solutions portfolio. The ISV ecosystem strategy gives SYNNEX resellers the ability to differentiate their offerings while providing a richer application experience for their end-user customers. The intent is to increase adoption of Microsoft products while potentially boosting the solution provider's revenue opportunities and enhancing its ability to scale its business.

Synnex has developed ISV solutions to enhance the following Microsoft products: cloud backup and migration for SkyKick; cloud migration and partner cloud enablement for BitTitan; document sharing and collaboration for LiveTiles and ServicePoint365; dynamics CRM services and support for Edgewater Fullscope (formerly Zero2ten); and mobile device management for Lightspeed Systems.

"Microsoft is a key component to Synnex's overall cloud strategy," said Rob Moyer, vice president of software and cloud services at Synnex. "We understand that our solution providers need to find ways to differentiate themselves while finding new ways to grow their businesses. The Synnex Microsoft ISV strategy is one way we have aggressively addressed this need."

"Synnex's ISV ecosystem strategy gives me the ability to grow my business more profitably than I could do on my own," said Dean Edouarde, vice president of UGM Enterprises. "UGM Enterprises uses Synnex to build out Microsoft solutions with these ISVs for our customers. We have seen customer satisfaction levels remaining steady while we have grown the business 60 percent, while reducing expenses more for those services through Synnex than I can provide internally."