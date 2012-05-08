NanoLumens Teams Up With ParnterTech AB

NanoLumens has entered into a manufacturing agreement with a Georgia-based company that will enable it to cost-effectively meet growing demand for its line of flexible and fixed LED displays.

According to NanoLumens president and CEO, Rick Cope, the company has entered into a contract manufacturing agreement with PartnerTech AB, the owner and operator of an ISO 9001 Certified United States manufacturing center in Lawrenceville, Georgia. PartnerTech AB, headquartered in Vellinge, Sweden, develops and manufactures products on behalf of leading businesses in the Defense and Maritime, Industry, Information Technology, MedTech & Instrumentation, CleanTech and Point of Sale industries.

“PartnerTech is a world-class contract manufacturer that has a demonstrated track record of working successfully with rapidly growing technology companies,” Cope said. “We believe that the combination of their expertise in electronics, systems integration, and manufacturing and our proprietary technology will enable NanoLumens to cost-effectively meet the growing market demand for our innovative LED flexible and fixed signage solutions. At the same, the demand for our signage solutions will ensure that more jobs are created and maintained here in the United States.”

NanoLumens displays are extremely slim, ultra-lightweight, energy efficient, and feature a seamless, edge-to-edge picture quality (up to a brightness of 5,000 nits) that can be viewed from any angle or any distance without color shift or picture drop-off. The company’s patented display technology, which allows customers to select from 4mm up to 10mm pixel pitch (depending on the model), allows marketers to engage their customers in a new way.

NanoLumens displays are designed and engineered with the environment in mind, and consume less energy per square foot than conventional digital displays. NanoLumens displays are composed of up to 50 percent reclaimed materials, and are completely recyclable. Some NanoLumens displays can be serviced from the front, making maintenance easier.

Designed and assembled in the United States, NanoLumens displays are available in both flexible and fixed frames in five product lines: NanoFlex, NanoFlex Wrap, and NanoFlex Ribbon flexible displays; NanoSlim fixed rectangular displays; and NanoShape fixed round, square, and triangular displays.