Clear-Com Wins Two Tech Emmys

ALAMEDA, CA—Clear-Com announces that the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is awarding the company and product inventor, Charlie Butten, each a Technology & Engineering Emmy Award for the creation of the Belt Pack: Distributed Amplifier Systems in Live Production.

Clear-Com’s establishment in 1968 was born out of the observation by the early founding team members, Charlie Butten and Bob Cohen, that production crew members were struggling to keep up with rising technical complexities because they lacked an easily accessible means of communicating with one another. This led to the company’s first product offering, a beltpack carrying a portable party-line intercom system that was connected via standard microphone cable to other beltpacks, enabling two-way, full-duplex communications. Performance professionals rapidly embraced the product.

NATAS will present Clear-Com and Butten the awards at the 62nd Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards show, taking place at CES 2011 in Las Vegas.