Four Winds International Expansion Plans

Four Winds Interactive (FWi), the U.S. based digital signage software provider, is has announced the next step in their expansion into the global digital signage marketplace. FWi has recently hired Robert Koolen as the President of FWi’s international operation as well as Paul Farrow as FWi’s Director, Europe.

Robert commented, “I’m thrilled to have joined FWi at this period in time. We’ve seen sales growth of 482% over the past three years, and our international expansion efforts can piggyback the successful foundation that FWi has built in the U.S. We’ll be looking to work closely with partners while continuing to support and learn from our customers, as has been our model in the U.S.” Prior to joining FWi, Robert served as the President of Scala Inc. and brings a wealth of knowledge of global growth companies to FWi, having experienced and contributed to a number of high growth companies on three different continents.

Paul Farrow, FWi Director, Europe, also commented, “I am very excited to be working for a company positioned at the forefront of digital solutions. Four Winds Interactive offers a fantastic range of services and solutions that have been successfully embraced by their client base in the Americas. I am looking forward to developing the European market with the team at FWi to deliver world class customer experiences that make a positive impact through their day to day usage of this emerging technology.” Previously, Paul focused on EMEA business development strategies for new and emerging digital signage SAAS solutions, including responsibility for large format screens and media players, and designing and executing high level go-to-market plans for Hewlett Packard.

David Levin, President and CEO, Four Winds Interactive commented, “The addition of Robert and Paul solidifies our commitment to continued growth in the international marketplace. We’ve seen steady growth in several markets overseas and are confident that Robert and Paul will be successful additions to our international vision.”