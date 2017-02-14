Symetrix Joins MNA

Symetrix has joined the Media Networking Alliance (MNA).

Commenting on its decision to join the AV industry alliance of manufacturers and end users, promoting awareness and adoption of the high-performance AES67 AoIP interoperability open standard, Symetrix founder and CEO, Dane Butcher, said, “As evidenced here at ISE, integrators’ expectations of open standards interoperability are on the rise. Symetrix looks forward to participating in the MNA and helping to advance the work of this most valuable organization.”

In a development announced at ISE, Dante-enabled DSPs in an upcoming Composer software release will further support AES67 to provide enhanced network audio interoperability.