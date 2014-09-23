Symetrix Gives Mobile Control to Houston Venue

Corner Entertainment is a recently-opened entertainment constellation located in Houston, Texas. Houston-based integration firm LoGo Audio Video Music designed and installed Corner Entertainment’s high-performance, cost-effective audio system using two Symetrix Jupiter 8 fixed architecture standalone DSPs with smartphone control for the managers provided by Symetrix ARC-WEB.

Corner Entertainment in Houston, TX.

Corner Entertainent features a restaurant (Corner Table) a bar/nightclub (The Oak Bar), and a second wine and mixed drinks bar (1919). Though distinctly named, the three concepts flow together, both physically and in the vibe that unites them. That vibe is perhaps best described as high-class, but relaxed. Though the aesthetic and the quality of the libations and cuisine might justify it, Corner Entertainment is decidedly not stuffy.