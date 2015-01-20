Symetrix Delivers 2 Line VoIP Interface Card

Symetrix has launched a new VoIP interface card to enhance communications interoperability and complement existing IT infrastructures across multiple professional applications.

Symetrix has launched a new VoIP interface card.

A SIP-based plug-in card for use with the Symetrix SymNet Edge, Radius 12x8 EX, and Radius AEC open architecture networked DSPs, the 2 Line VoIP interface card natively integrates with SIP-based call platforms and unified communications environments. Developed for maximum flexibility, the card supports both narrowband and wideband audio and is capable of a broad range of telephony features.

Trent Wagner, Senior Product Manager for Symetrix, said, “With full call management features such as hold, reject, and transfer, the SymNet VoIP interface card is more fully featured than many desk sets.”

The specification abounds in features that guarantee long-term ease-of-implementation for integrators, IT administrators and other end-users. Chief among these is the ability to manage the interface via any standard web browser from either the AV or VoIP LAN networks.

“This is an exclusive feature and a huge olive branch between the AV systems integrator and the corporate IT or telephony staff,” said Wagner. “Typically one does not have access to the other’s domain, which can lead to disruption and unnecessary back and forth if things do not work the first time, or the information necessary to configure the card was lacking. This approach provides the ideal antidote to that problem.”

In addition, the card’s provision of two independent VoIP lines – each with two concurrent call appearances – makes it possible to run a five-party conference call without having to deploy an external conference bridge. “This can greatly simplify and speed the set-up of the sort of ad-hoc meetings that so many companies need to undertake on a daily basis,” said Wagner.

Using built-in logic connections, the 2 Line VoIP card accommodates more sophisticated state-based applications such as paging and remote monitoring. The interface also facilitates a simple upgrade path from existing PSTN solutions to VoIP as there is no requirement to reprogram existing third-party control systems.

Validated with class-leading Cisco and Asterisk SIP-compatible call management platforms, the 2 Line VoIP card delivers low-delay audio packet transmission, adaptive jitter buffers, country-specific tone compatibility, and independent level adjustments for call progress, DTMF and ring tones.