Prysm BreakAway Tour and Demos

Prysm has launched its international “Break Away Tour." The road show, which kicked off in Los Angeles earlier this month, marks the first time Prysm’s Laser Phosphor Displays (LPD) solutions have been taken on the road and displayed across the United States and Europe.

The tour will provide integrators, installers, designers and customers the opportunity to see and experience Prysm’s LPD technology first hand. The events will demonstrate Prysm’s display technologies and capabilities and will include comprehensive demos from Prysm’s team of Digital Engagement Consultants.

During each event the Prysm consultants and sales teams will be on hand educating attendees about LPD technology, answering questions, and bringing to life the possibilities Prysm’s display platform create. Prysm’s display platform lets companies “break away” from traditional displays with freeform flexibility, long-lasting, energy efficient, life-like, life-size, HD displays. Built on solid-state lasers, Prysm’s displays provide video viewable from 178-degrees. Running off of a standard 110V outlet and using up to 75 percent less power than traditional backlit or projection technology-based products, Prysm’s displays enable companies to create a high impact brand experiences without the need for special power or cooling infrastructure.

There will be time for Q&A sessions with Prysm’s technical team and technology presentations on Prysm's 4.1m x 1.5m Digital Widescreen & 2.0m high Digital Mannequin.

Prysm will be home in San Jose, CA, Oct. 11-12, where they will host an event and the grand opening of their San Jose showroom. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with the Prysm team and demo the Digital Mannequin, Digital Freeform, and Digital Spectacular. Drinks and appetizers will be served throughout the day and registered attendees will be automatically entered to win one of 4 pairs of tickets to the San Francisco 49ers game against the New York Giants Sunday, November 13.

Upcoming Break Away Tour Stops include:

* San Jose, CA: October 11-12

* Dallas: October 18-19

* Las Vegas: October 26-27

* Baltimore/Washington D.C: November 2-3

* Boston: November 9-10