SurgeX Restructures Sales Force

SurgeX has made two organizational changes aimed at providing a more streamlined focus for its sales staff and a better chain of communications for its customers: Martin Dornfeld has been promoted to Director of Sales for SurgeX Pro and Jimmy Paschke to Director of Sales, SurgeX Residential.

Jimmy Paschke

"Jimmy has tremendous experience working with residential installers and understands the challenges they face on every level. Martin has worked with SurgeX's Pro customers for years and he has valuable insight that will benefit the company as we penetrate new channels," said Shannon Townley, President, SurgeX. "Ultimately, these promotions allow us to better serve our customer base by aligning responsibilities with strengths and putting resources where they can benefit most."

The move is meant to more clearly define the proper internal contact for dealers, distributors, VARs, and others seeking to meet their client's energy intelligence and power protection needs across the two strategic segments.