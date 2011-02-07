Gefen ToolBox Shipping USB Four-Port Extender

Gefen announced that its ToolBox USB 2.0 Extender Long Range (LR) is shipping. This new four-port USB 2.0 hub powers multiple computer devices at long distances. Up to 330 feet can be traversed by portable sender and receiver units that easily fit into any integrated system. Full bandwidth capability offers an instant delivery of multiple USB signals over a single Cat-5 cable.



Perfect for professional environments that access computer data remotely, the USB 2.0 Extender LR works with both lo- and hi-speed USB peripherals, including cameras, scanners, printers, keyboards, hard drives, DVD burners and more. Any four devices using USB can be extended over the same cable, all remotely powered when operating in the field.

As a new ToolBox product, the USB 2.0 Extender LR comes in a rugged wall-mountable enclosure, offers locking power supplies to eliminate potential disconnects and can be purchased in a cream or black finish to better fit any room décor.

Installation is plug and play simple. The computer connects to the sender unit, while the four-port receiver unit connects to the remote peripherals at the remote workstation. A single Cat-5 cable connects sender to receiver, reaching speeds up to 480 Mbps for an instant, long-range signal delivery.