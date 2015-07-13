SunBriteDS Upgrades Pro Series Outdoor Displays

The new SunBriteDS Pro Series of dedicated outdoor digital signage displays from SunBriteTV provide commercial integrators with solutions for outdoor A/V projects in landscape and portrait orientations of 42-inch, 49-inch, and 55-inch sizes.

SunBriteDS’s weatherproof digital displays are designed for permanent outdoor installation and temperatures ranging from -40° to 122° Fahrenheit. New features include a 700-NIT, full-HD 1080p LED panel with narrow bezels, anti-glare protective glass, a thermal-flow ventilation system for optimal heating and cooling, and a self-powered media bay that eliminates the need for external cords.



“In addition to brightness and accessibility upgrades, the Pro Series’s enhanced solar tolerance and extremely durable weatherproofing make it the toughest outdoor display on the market,” said Jonathan Johnson, director of brand marketing at SunBriteTV. “As part of SunBriteDS’s comprehensive product offering, new 42-, 49- and 55-inch screen sizes contribute to the Pro Series’s versatility.”



The new models are slimmer and lighter than previous-generation models and equipped with features such as easy-access cable ports, removable front bezels, rear-access plates, and quick-change filtration cartridges.