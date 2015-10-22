Strategic Alliance Between Christie and Screenvision Evolves

Following the announcement of their strategic alliance at CinemaCon 2015 in April, visual technology company Christie and cinema advertising firm Screenvision are building on mutually enhancing technological and revenue-sharing agreements, to include logistics and creative development between the two companies.

"We are creating exciting destinations where consumers can respond to and interact with brands and exhibitor and studio promotions in the theater lobbies prior to and after experiencing the immersive, pre-show programming in the theater auditorium," said Kevin Romano, senior director at Christie Global Media Networks.



Christie Experiential Networks debuted its latest digital signage installation in the lobby of Michigan-based Emagine Entertainment's recently opened Emagine Palladium theater in Birmingham, MI. The installation features the Screenvision broadcast delivery system and Christie Experiential Networks to provide an interactive, informative, and entertaining guest experience, from the time moviegoers walk through the doors to when the closing credits roll.



"Christie brings to Screenvision the ability to expand our overall advertising solution, by arming us with the means to deliver a whole new experience for advertisers to connect with moviegoers in the lobby, with more exciting, experiential 'wow factor' capabilities, as soon as guests step into our exhibition partners' venues," said Darryl Schaffer, EVP, operations and exhibitor relations at Screenvision.



"Christie's digital out-of-home network, delivering brilliant, crisp images and interactive technologies, provides an excellent complement for Screenvision to add even more impact to the highest-impact medium by enhancing Screenvision's effective and entertaining ads on the big screen, resulting in an overall experience that advertisers are also pleased to be associated with."