NEC Expands PX Projector Series

Chicago, IL--NEC Display Solutions of America has announced two new models in its PX Series projector line, the PX700W and PX800X.

These installation models are designed for large auditoriums and venues requiring exceptional brightness, such as houses of worship, higher education, corporate and retail environments where there is high ambient light or the need for a larger screen size.

The 7000-lumen PX700W and 8000-lumen PX800X are professional installation projectors with dual lamps that provide intense light output. The projectors' advanced input panel includes HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Viewer and three separate analog computer inputs, for quickly switching between presentations. The PX700W and PX800X each offer Open Pluggable Specification (OPS), which is the first industry-wide standardization in option slots to simplify installation, use and maintenance while offering input flexibility. It supports multiple input cards, including an HD/SD-SDI and single board computer (SBC). Additionally, the projectors' networking capabilities include integrated RJ45, optional high-speed wireless (LAN IEEE 80.11b/g) and several Windows networking features that allow users to connect to the shared network, control a networked computer through the projectors' USB input and display multimedia files.

The PX Series stacking correction capability allows up to four projectors to be stacked vertically or horizontally to boost the image brightness up to 32,000 lumens. With Integrated Device Technology HQVT, a high-performance video processing and scaling system, users can present with superior image quality using the technology's pixel-based, motion-adaptive de-interlacing to remove undesirable motion artifacts.

"Our PX Series is ideal for customers requiring advanced connectivity, high brightness and networking capabilities," said Rich McPherson, senior product manager of projectors for NEC. "The integrated option slot allows users to implement the projector in digital signage applications, which allows greater flexibility when planning an installation. The potential for the PX700W and PX800X to be valuable in lecture halls, training rooms and auditoriums is reliant on its professional-grade quality and multitude of included features."