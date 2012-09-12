STRATACACHE Opens New Chicago Office

STRATACACHE has opened the doors to a new Chicago office. Located in the Oak Brook, IL area, the building will serve as a joint sales, demo and technical office.

The facility will house STRATACACHE’s Digital Menu Board, Digital Interactive and Customer Service technologies, powered by STRATACACHE’s ActiVia for Media digital signage software.

“The expansion of STRATACACHE into the Chicago area strengthens our national footprint and provides access to core sales and technical recourses needed for business growth,” said Chris Riegel, STRATACACHE CEO. “Chicago is a key region for many of our clients and establishing a greater presence in the area will allow us to support our customers’ needs more efficiently, while also expanding our technology offerings.”

STRATACACHE serves a variety of customers in the Chicago area, including brand, agency, banking, retail and QSRs (Quick Service Restaurants) customers.