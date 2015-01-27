Steve Young Joins Community as Director of Sales

Community Professional Loudspeakers has named Steve Young as Director of North American Sales.

Young brings over twenty years of experience in sales, marketing, and management to Community. He comes to Community from the Music-Group where he was Manager of Business Development for all Music-Group professional brands including Midas, Klark-Teknik, Turbosound and Eurocom. Previously, Young was Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Mitek (Atlas Sound).

“Community offers their customers a level of integrity that is simply unparalleled,” said Young. “Our products not only sound phenomenal, but they are also backed by leading edge engineering and the best applications support team in the industry. Customers certainly have a lot of choices today, but when they choose Community vs. the competition, they will experience the positive differences which will immediately improve their bottom line. ”

Steve Johnson, Community’s CEO commented, “I am excited to welcome Steve Young to our team. Steve’s experience and capabilities will be important assets in our sales and marketing efforts and we all look forward to growing Community’s North American Business under his leadership.”