PlayNetwork Unveils Matrox Video Wall in London Lingerie Store

Matrox Mura MPX Series video wall controller boards were selected to drive two installations at a high-profile London lingerie store, including a two-story video wall.



In-store multimedia solutions provider PlayNetwork was contracted to enhance the in-store shopping experience of customers. This was accomplished through digital content displayed on the 30-monitor store centerpiece, and on a second, eight-monitor wall. Powered by a mix of Matrox Mura MPX-4/4, Mura MPX-4/2, and Mura MPX-4/0 boards, which feature HD-resolution inputs and outputs and high-performance, PCI Express x16 architecture, the two video walls are hard to miss.

The display walls are controlled using a Matrox-compatible Crestron 2-Series Control System and a rack-mounted Apple iPad, for ease of use. From the iPad, telnet commands are sent through the Mura Network Programming Interface (API) and then to the Mura MPX boards that power each of the walls. As a result, on-screen content — such as video feeds to fashion shows and behind-the-scenes commercial footage — is easily managed and displayed.