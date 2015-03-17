Steve Muccini Joins Marketing at ihiji

Technology veteran Steve Muccini will join ihiji as director of marketing. For more than twenty years, Muccini has been involved in driving strategy and marketing initiatives for technology-based B2B companies ranging from early stage startups such as Bestfit Mobile and Digby to the enterprise, with companies such as Dell and Corporate Software (now Insight). Most recently, Muccini has been involved in strategic planning for small, fast growing technology companies related to mobile and SaaS tools.



Steve Muccini

The addition of a new executive to the team represents a milestone for ihiji, a company that is experiencing growth as a result of an intense focus on executing strategic initiatives to better support the deluge of IP-enabled devices that are—and continue to be—connected to home and SMB networks. Muccini’s expertise greatly complements the ihiji business model and his efforts will be centered on the expansion of both current and prospective ihiji business through digital marketing, automation, and content creation initiatives in the United States and abroad.

“We spent a lot of time searching for the ideal person to help usher ihiji into our next phase of rapid expansion," said Stuart Rench, CEO of ihiji. "Steve’s background and enthusiasm pairs perfectly with the rest of our team and I am excited about what lies before us."

Since 2009, ihiji has delivered to IT professionals and technology integrators a highly secure and cost-effective means to remotely monitor, detect and resolve common network support issues. The company’s ihiji invision technology suite provides technicians both centralized access and robust network visibility, reducing extraneous costs associated with maintaining modern home and small business networks.

A solution that enables the implementation of proactive and profitable service models, ihiji invision provides a great value by reducing the need to send a support van and technician out on every call. For instance, when IP devices are connected to ihiji on a client network, service providers can gain secure access to alerts, insights, and controls without being onsite, which can preempt many network and device failures, significantly reducing overall downtime while simultaneously increasing customer satisfaction.