Staub Electronics Now Distributing Crimson AV Mounting Solutions

Staub Electronics has been announced as distributor for Crimson AV, effective immediately. Dealers can now access the full line of Crimson AV products at www.staub.ca and www.staubcommercial.ca.

“The addition of Crimson AV mounts to our product line helps build our assortment for both the residential and commercial markets and provides a number of high quality mounting options to our customers,” said Scott Trotter, president, Staub Electronics.

“Crimson AV is very excited to announce a strategic partnership with Staub Distribution. The Staub business model, with their attention to detail and culture of exceeding customer expectations, is a perfect fit for Crimson AV,” said Hal Truax, VP of sales, Crimson AV. “Crimson AV has always strived to be the best in class from a customer service standpoint. Since Crimson AV manufactures world class products offering tremendous value, it is a natural step to align with Staub as Crimson AV’s value add distribution partner in Canada.”