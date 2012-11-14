NanoLumens Screens Skyfall, Raises Funds for Charity

Two NanoLumens NanoFlex 112-inch displays were featured on the black carpet of an after-party for a Toronto charity screening of the 23rd James Bond film, “Skyfall.” The screening was held to benefit Dignitas International, a medical humanitarian organization dedicated to providing a quality of life with dignity for children, youth and families affected by HIV/AIDS in the developing world.



NanoLumens provided the special event with two NanoFlex 112 displays that were showcased prominently on a 10-foot tower adjacent to the front entrance. The NanoFlex displays were used to show Skyfall’s theatrical trailer, and promotional ads for a new 007-themed cologne.

According to Chris Tampin, key account executive and designer at APG Displays, NanoLumens’ Canadian distributor, the event organizers were looking for a display setup that would make the after-party shine from the moment the guests arrived, and NanoLumens’ NanoFlex displays were the perfect choice.

“Anyone who knows anything about James Bond knows that the legendary British spy loves and relies upon the very latest in technology of all sorts in his never-ending quest to thwart evil and save the world,” said Tampin. “Knowing this, it was important that everything about this charity event reflect and amplify the high tech atmosphere of the film — and the NanoFlex displays did exactly that.

“The NanoFlex displays were chosen for the event precisely because they could be incorporated creatively into the event design. Everyone, from the event organizers to the guests, was amazed with the quality and brightness of the displays.”

“NanoFlex displays are a state-of-the-art display technology that is unlike anything else in the market today, making them the obvious choice for their after-party,” said Josh Byrd, director of marketing at NanoLumens. “Like the legendary Bond himself, NanoFlex displays are able to do what was previously thought to be impossible.”