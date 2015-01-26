Starin Introduces New DCM Cameras

Starin has launched new PTZ cameras designed for integration applications. Starin is offering and supporting two models, the MCHD100H and MCHD200H.

For video conferencing and other near-field, wide-angle needs, the MCHD200H is the choice. The MCHD100H is for longer range use in Houses of Worship, auditoriums, etc. Both models perform exceptionally well in low light with Wide Range Dynamics. They have two million effective pixels, plus adopt the Iridix tone mapping and noise reduction technologies to portray natural and smooth images. Visca runs serial commands for control, or there is a multifunction IR remote with 128 presets. Starin also supplies an option joy-stick pre-set memory controller. The MCHD100H is 18x optical zoom with a resolution of up to 1080P50/60HZ. The MCHD200H has a 12x optical zoom, and offers a wide pan/tilt range to insure that wider groups are accommodated in the view. Starin representatives will assist an integrator is selecting the appropriate camera for a client’s application.

As Starin is geared-up to promote its new partnership with DCM, Bill Mullin, Starin CEO, gave insight to this new value opportunity for channel partners, “Starin has significant experience selling Sony and Panasonic PTZ cameras. We found we could offer the market a comparable alternative. We sought an OEM who was manufacturing for some of the name brands that wanted to establish their own brand identity in North America. DCM has the quality and performance for us to provide a ‘Starinteed Satisfaction.' Study shows end customers are most interested in how a product will work in a solution, more than the brand on the name plate. So integrators can take the extra DCM cost savings to profit by serving the customer with improved support. Being there for a customer is more important than selling a brand name in this product category. To that end, Starin has a Try it to like it program where the integrator can evaluate and show any prospect, or proceed with implementation into a project with a longer warranty and no questions asked exchange replacement for any rare instance of something not working. Starin stands behind your DCM use.”