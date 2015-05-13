Starin Appointed Vivitek ProAV Channel Source

Vivitek has appointed Starin to expand its business in Pro AV. Vivitek, a Taiwan-based projector manufacturer, has been operating in the U.S. and partnered with Starin for its ability to grow channel loyalty through effective programs, profit-enhancing positioning and support. Vivitek is the top-three-ranked manufacturer for the volume of projectors produced worldwide.

“The Vivitek brand has grown in its high brightness and installation featured products,” said Mitch Rauch, new business manager at Vivitek, “We wanted to extend our reach and capabilities to have integrators realize how dedicated we are to the market. Starin has a history of effective channel management and horse power to make a brand a staple that can be counted on. When an integrator is looking to specify projectors they can see respectable margins on and get support, they should be working with us through Starin.”

Bill Mullin, CEO of Starin commented, “Vivitek is coming into its prime and Starin is suited for the role of helping integrators learn the value and potential of partnering with what will be an MVP brand. This adds a beneficial offer to our display products portfolio. Some integrators know we left brands that became profit impossibilities for everyone and Vivitek is thinking win-win-win up and down the channel. It’s downright refreshing and any smart integrator should be rethinking whom they sell.”

Starin will inventory and make available all Vivitek projector categories, with an emphasis on the products that are distinctive to ProAV applications. Those products will have no-internet policies and other unique ProAV channel benefits.