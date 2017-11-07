Stampede’s Big Book of AV Tour Heads to San Diego

With a record number of technology start-ups launching in San Diego in the past year, the city is rapidly becoming one of the most influential tech hubs in the country. Now, commercial AV resellers and their customers will have the strategic opportunity to experience the latest integrated audiovisual and communications technology that supports this zone when Stampede continues its 2017 Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series in San Diego on November 16 at the Westin San Diego (400 West Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101).

“San Diego is quickly progressing to the top of the tech ladder, with more and more startups planting their roots there each year,” Stampede president & COO Kevin Kelly said. “This, paired with the city’s diverse market and growing innovation sector, will give us a platform to engage with the technology community there, providing resellers and customers the opportunity to experience the latest innovations and meet one-on-one with manufacturers showcasing their newest products and technologies.”

According to Kelly, the daylong conference is designed to provide industry insights, technology updates and training forums for the totality of a reseller’s business needs and will feature the latest technologies for audio, video, display, projection, lighting and staging, digital signage, conferencing, digital content creation, networking, signal distribution, and much more.