Stampede’s AV Tour Returns to Michigan

The 2017 Stampede Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series will stop in Ann Arbor, MI, on May 4, 2017 when the traveling combination of exhibits, presentations, and networking opportunities stops at the Sheraton Ann Arbor Hotel. Registration for the event is now open here.

“Resellers and end-user customers in the greater Detroit and Ann Arbor metropolitan area now have the opportunity to experience firsthand the most innovative products that Stampede and its partners have to offer,” said Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly. “We’ve put together a complete schedule of exhibits, presentations, and networking events that are sure to provide attendees with unmatched insight directly from our partners and our professional sales team. Yamaha CIS will conduct an engaging training session, which will include a hands-on touch control design class and a presentation on new audio system products for commercial installations.”

The Ann Arbor event will begin with a dealer panel at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Tech Showcase Exhibit at 10:00 a.m. At 10:15 a.m., the presentations will commence, covering a variety of topics including “NEC 10 Steps to a Successful Video Wall” by Mark Weniger, account manager,channel sales at NEC Display Solutions; “Overview of the Drone/UAS Industry and Business Potential” by Paul Dragos, dean of the School of Flight Training at Unmanned Vehicle University; “Cut the Cords: BYOD and Wireless Presentation from Any Device” by Cary Benjamin, business development, WePresent; “Drone Video Systems: A New AV Category for a New Age of Opportunities” by Rob Luther, Drone Video Systems; “Samsung - Creating A Bigger Picture: Videowalls and Display Matrixes” by Jonathan Brawn, CTS, ISF, ISF-C, DSCE, DSDE, DSNE, DCME, principal, Brawn Consulting; and “FIREFX - Basics of Securing IoT Networks for the Home and Business” by Larry Allhands, FIREFX.

Following the afternoon’s presentations, Yamaha will direct “Networking Fundamentals for Audio Integrators,” a training and audio system product overview, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. The session, which is worth two RU credits, will be broken into two segments: CIS Provisionaire Touch Control Design Class (1RU) and the Commercial Audio Systems Overview (1RU). The training and product overview will be presented by two of Yamaha’s system design engineers, Steve Seable and Joe Rimstidt, who together share more than 40 years experience in the professional audio industry.

“Attendees should bring a laptop or tablet to fully participate in the interactive training session, which will focus on audio control customization with the Provisionaire Touch software and the extensive network of Yamaha CIS products,” Kelly added.

Showcasing the latest in the pro AV market such as digital signage, audio, projection, and signal distribution, the daylong conference provides attendees with technology updates, exclusive insights, and keynote sessions from leading names in the industry, as well as training forums for total business needs. Current participating tour exhibitors include AEE, Atlona, AVTEQ, Casio, Chief, Christie, DJI, DisplayTen, Epson, Hitachi, HuddleCamHD, JELCO, Ken-A-Vision, LG, Luidia, Lumens, Luxul, Mustang, NEC, Oklahoma Sound, Optoma, Peerless AV, Philips, Planar, Premier Mounts, Ricoh, Samsung, Sharp, Stewart Filmscreen, TAP it, TSI Touch, Unmanned Vehicle University, Vidyo, WePresent WiPG, WilsonPro, and xFOLD.

Every attendee of the 2017 Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series will receive a $500 Stampede Credit, $50 American Express Gift Card, and be entered into a drawing for the chance to win one of two AEE drones.

Continuing on, the Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series will stop in Dallas, TX, on May 16. Other stops are TBA.