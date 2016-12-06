Stampede Big Book Of AV Tour, in L.A. Today

Stampede’s 2016 Big Book of AV Tour and Conference Series makes its final stop of the year in Los Angeles, today, December 8 at the Marriott Los Angeles Airport, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Registration is open here.

“We’re glad to close out a successful 2016 tour in the great city of Los Angeles,” said Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly. “This has been a year of enormous growth for Stampede, and we’ve seen this growth reflected in the record number of dealers and end-user customers who have come out to connect and engage with our manufacturer partners who put so much time and effort into making this tour a key part of their annual marketing program.”

New to the Los Angeles stop is an exhibit by VRstudios, a global VR company offering content, experiences, and solutions to the entertainment and commercial enterprise industries. Los Angeles attendees will have the opportunity to experience VRstudios’ leading virtual reality technology firsthand during the event’s Tech Showcase.

“Stampede partnered with VRstudios earlier this year because we know that virtual reality is going to have a profound impact on the pro AV industry,” Kelly said. “The platform and products developed by VRstudios make it possible for our 20,000 resellers to help end-user customers across all of our vertical markets to make virtual reality an integral part of their enterprise. We are very much looking forward to the demonstration of their cutting-edge technologies at our final 2016 stop in Los Angeles.”

The Los Angeles agenda will begin at 10:00 a.m.with the opening of the Tech Showcase Exhibits. At 10:15, the presentations will commence, covering a variety of topics including “NEC 10 Steps to a Successful Video Wall” by Mark Weniger, NEC; “Overview of the Drone/UAS Industry and Business Potential” by Paul Dragos, Unmanned Vehicle University; “Yamaha Commercial Installation Solutions Overview” by Julian Williams, Yamaha; “Drone Video Systems: A New AV Category for a New Age of Opportunities” by Paul Dragos, Drone Video Systems; “Understanding MagicInfo 4.0 – Samsung” by Jonathan Brawn; and “Epson High Lumen/Laser Projector Training” by Franklyn Miller, Epson.

Showcasing the latest in the pro AV market such as digital signage, audio, projection, and signal distribution, the daylong conference provides attendees with technology updates, exclusive insights, keynote sessions, and training forums. Current participating tour exhibitors include AEE, Atlona, AVTEQ, Casio, Chief, Christie, DJI, Display Ten, Epson, Hitachi, HuddleCamHD, JELCO, Ken-A-Vision, LG, Luidia, Lumens, Luxul, Mustang, NEC, Oklahoma Sound, Optoma, Peerless-AV, Philips, Planar, Premier Mounts, Ricoh, Samsung, Sharp, Stewart Filmscreen, TAP it, TSI Touch, Unmanned Vehicle University, Vidyo, WePresent, WilsonPro, and xFOLD.

Every attendee of the 2016 Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series will receive a $500 Stampede Credit, $50 American Express Gift Card, and be entered into a drawing for the chance to win one of two DJI drones.