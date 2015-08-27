Stampede Introduces 'Drone Video Systems'

- Stampede has announced the introduction of an entirely new commercial AV category to the 12,500 dealers in its reseller network—Drone Video Systems (DVS)—comprised of the drone hardware, video conferencing software, and expert consultative services.
- “The commercial demand for drones by end-users is well-established— government agencies, universities, and corporations understand the value derived from integrating drones into their business operations,” said Stampede President & COO Kevin Kelly. “However, what has yet to be established, at least prior to the introduction of Stampede’s DVS solutions, is a single place to turn to learn about, design, and build their drone solution. Stampede’s DVS solutions will empower commercial electronics resellers in general, and ProAV dealers specifically, to serve as the complete customer resource for equipment, services, and knowledge to benefit from all that drones have to offer.”
- Understanding the broad range of end-user applications—from search and rescue, to construction, mapping and surveying, and public safety—Stampede’s DVS broad and deep product portfolio, which includes drone hardware, component add-ons, and command & control capabilities, allows for complete customization of DVS solutions.
- “The first responder, who requires a zero millisecond video downlink to view drone-filmed footage in real-time, needs a completely different DVS solution than the broadcaster who requires downloadable data storage for aerial photography—the two completely different uses require two completely different DVS solutions,” emphasized Kelly. “With Stampede’s DVS, our dealers will have access to the right Drone Video System for virtually every application brought to them.”
- Specifically, the DVS product portfolio includes drone platform hardware such as frames, batteries, motors, gimbals & sensors, downlinks, and controllers; drone add-on components such as “sense-and-avoid” sensors, video downlink compression, GPS, and live video conferencing; and drone command & control capabilities, such as video data management, data archiving, storage, and retrieval, and live video data sharing.
- Stampede has partnered with Unmanned Vehicle University – the world’s first university licensed to grant Doctorate and Masters degrees in Unmanned Systems Engineering and a Certificate in UAS Project Management—allowing dealers to provide their customers with the training required to commercially fly drones. “Our partnership with UVU is critical in providing our dealers with the complete drone product and service package,” said Kelly.
- To round out the Drone Video System offering, Stampede has also partnered with UA Solutions to provide their dealers with the legal and regulatory counseling their customers may need to fly drones commercially. “Major changes in FAA regulations are imminent,” Kelly said. “As a result, our proactive partnership with the highly-esteemed UA Solutions ensures that Stampede dealers are prepared to take advantage of the regulatory changes that will allow counseled customers to expedite their drone certification process.”
- For more information on Stampede's Drone Video Systems, visit dronevideosystems.com.