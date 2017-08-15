Stampede Big Book of AV Tour to Visit Columbus September 14

Returning from its first transatlantic tour in the U.K. and Ireland, Stampede is set to kick off the second half of its 2017 North American Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series in Columbus, OH on September 14. The daylong conference will be held at The Westin Columbus from 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m., and registration is now open here.

“As the Midwest’s second largest city, Columbus is a great place to kick off the second half of our tour season and reach even more resellers and end-user customers during this day-long event filled with exhibits, technical sessions, product presentations, and networking opportunities,” said Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly. “The Columbus metropolitan area is a vital and growing commercial AV market and we expect a large turnout of resellers and end-user customers.”

Beginning at 9:00 a.m. there will be a dealer panel discussion, followed by the opening of the Tech Showcase Exhibits at 10:00 a.m. where attendees will get the chance to meet one-on-one with the top pro AV manufacturers showcasing their newest products and technologies. The first presentation, “Overview of the Drone/ UAS Industry and Business Potential” by Rob Luther, Drone Video Systems, will begin at 10:15 a.m. Other presentations include “NEC 10 Steps to a Successful Video Wall” by Mark Weniger, account manager, Channel Sales, NEC; “Drone Video Systems: A New AV Category for a New Age of Opportunities” by Rob Luther, Drone Video Systems; and “Cut the Cords: BYOD and Wireless Presentation from Any Device” by Cary Benjamin, regional sales manager, wePresent.

Each event includes exhibits, training sessions, product introductions, and networking opportunities. Participating exhibitors include Christie, Hitachi, DisplayTen, Dynascan, Calibre, SY, Draper, Vogel’s Products, eBeam, Vivitek, Vidyo, Panacast, PTZ, TeamMate, DJI, and Yuneec.

Every attendee of the 2017 Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series will receive a $500 Stampede credit, a $50 American Express gift card, and will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win a free drone.