DSE Apex and Content Awards Entry Deadline Extended

DSE has just extended the original Friday, October 5th deadline for one week, until Friday, October 12th, to enter DSE's Apex and Content Awards.

The annual DSE Apex Awards honor innovation as demonstrated in the deployment of technology in the global Digital Out-of-Home industry. All nominated content will be judged on the following criteria:

1. Challenge

2. Solution

3. Result

Click here to download a nomination form for the DSE Apex Awards.

The annual Digital Signage Expo Content Awards honor innovative and compelling content created for digital signage and digital out-of-home networks. All nominated content will be judged on the following criteria:

1. Creative Relevance

2. Production Quality

3. Intended Mission

Click here to download a nomination form for the DSE Content Awards.

To qualify, nominees must have a new or current digital signage or interactive technology program installed between November 1, 2011, and November 1, 2012, or have implemented content during that same period.

Finalists in the awards will be announced prior to Digital Signage Expo 2013. Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be announced at the Digital Signage Expo 2013 Awards Dinner, to be held February 27, 2013, at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas.

Visit the DSE's website for more information about the Apex and Content Awards.