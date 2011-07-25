InFocus Reveals Mondpad Giant Tablet

InFocus Corp. has unveiled Mondopad, a giant 55-inch HD wall tablet that combines touch collaboration applications with Vidtel’s any-to-any, cloud-based video conferencing.

InFocus has partnered with Vidtel, a cloud video conferencing service provider, to make business-grade video conferencing easier. Mondopad connects to all SIP and H.323 standards-based end-points and many proprietary video conferencing platforms — from free consumer video conferencing applications like Google Chat, to enterprise telepresence systems from Polycom and Cisco.

The Mondopad’s 720p HD video camera and soundbar are designed specifically for video conferencing to eliminate conference room clutter and enhance the audio quality of dialogue.

“Although the tremendous productivity and efficiency benefits are well established, video conferencing deployments among SMBs remain limited due, at least in part, to the relatively high cost and complexity of traditional solutions,” said Ira M. Weinstein, senior analyst and partner, Wainhouse Research. “The combination of the Mondopad wall tablet and the Vidtel managed service yields an affordable, high quality, standards-based visual collaboration solution that is easy to install, manage, and use. It is just this type of solution that will help video conferencing break into the SMB space.”

Mondopad’s multi-touch display works with Word, PowerPoint, Excel, PDF, JPGs and more. Presentation, whiteboard, and annotation applications — including a complete set of writing and drawing tools — open the dialogue, increase engagement, and make it easy to brainstorm and quickly save and distribute ideas. Multiple Mondopads on the same network support multi-party whiteboard sessions.

“From small businesses to the enterprise, InFocus now offers a business-grade HD video conferencing and all-in-one collaboration solution at an incredibly low price of entry,” said Mark Perini, InFocus VP/GM visual solutions. “Mondopad offers a future-proof collaboration solution with none of the expense, setup, maintenance or updates traditionally required.”

IT administrators and managed service providers can securely monitor and manage the Mondopad from anywhere. Embedded Intel vPro technologies and compatibility with remote monitoring and management software provide immediate access for controlling, analyzing and administering the Mondopad as a hooked IT asset. Administrators can also add their own Windows applications to the Mondopad.