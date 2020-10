SpinetiX (Booth 533) will be celebrating its 10th anniversary at InfoComm 2017. To mark its birthday, SpinetiX will hold a prize giveaway at its booth, with a chance to win Plug & Play DiVA players. SpinetiX will also offer a free Expo Pass, which includes admission to the show floor and all special exhibits for all three days, free education on the show floor, and access to the keynote, opening reception, and other networking events.

Registration with SpinetiX VIP code: SPI226.