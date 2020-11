Buena Park, CA--Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, in conjunction with Gordon College and its Chapel in Wenham, MA, will host a NEXO seminar on Wednesday, July 27.

Yamaha and NEXO specialists will be demonstrating and explaining the GEO S-12 loudspeaker array, NS-1 Room Calculator Software, NXAmp 4x4 multi-channel, networkable Amp/Controller, RS15 Ray Sub, as well as the new 45N-12 Line Monitor, in an “open house” format.