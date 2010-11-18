Installation Showcase: November 2010

PROJECT/LOCATION





Casino New Brunswick

Moncton, NB, Canada

Consultant and/or Installer

WESTBURY NATIONAL SHOW SYSTEMS

Challenge

Provide maximum intelligibility and coverage with a 60-zone distributed audio system used for both live and prerecorded digital messaging, advertisements, and general announcements, as well as background music.

Equipment Highlights

Ten Lab.gruppen C 16:4s for casino, five C 28:4s for Palladium distributed audio, three C 10:8s for hotel, two C 28:4s for Moosehead mains, and one C 48:4 for monitors; JBL VerTec self-powered rig for Palladium FOH, with monitor rig driven by Lab.gruppen FP+ Series; 117 Tannoy CMS 601DCs and four CMS 801Subs in casino; 150 additional CMS 601s throughout the facility; 16 Tannoy Di5ts for exterior spaces; AMX NXT Series tabletop touchscreens, DAS-MET-6N button panels, and NXD1000vi touchpanels.

PROJECT/LOCATION





Benchmark Hospitality International

The Woodlands, TX

Consultant and/or Installer

FORD AUDIO-VIDEO

Challenge

Create an eye-catching video wall experience for potential clients at Benchmark headquarters with a 10-minute immersive presentation of the company’s history and capabilities.

Equipment Highlights

RGB Spectrum HDCP-compliant MediaWall 4200 display processor feeding six 50-inch LCD displays in a 2x3 array; audio and visual sources include high-resolution computers, cable set-top boxes, Blu-ray players can be selected for presentation; 7.1 surround sound system and a control system.

PROJECT/LOCATION





Southgate Church

St. Louis, MO

Consultant and/or Installer

ST. LOUIS AUDIO VISUAL

Challenge

Design a sound system to cover a low-ceilinged area that is much wider than it is long in order to reach 500 worshippers with a high level of speech intelligibility and music reproduction for a contemporary worship. The client was looking to average 93 dB throughout the space.

Equipment Highlights

Two WorxAudio TrueLine X3-P compact line array systems with custom, integrated rigging systems and WorxAudio Technologies’ PMD-1.5 digital power amplifiers hung approximately 15 feet apart using 1.5-inch NPT threaded extension pipes with a Chief CMA395 angled ceiling mount attached to each cabinet.

PROJECT/LOCATION





North Point Community Church

Alpharetta, GA

Consultant and/or Installer

CLARK

Challenge

Replace a 12-year-old system in the 2,700-seat East Auditorium to bring the main campus up to par with the experience at North Point’s newer satellite locations, realizing seamless coverage throughout the wide auditorium.

Equipment Highlights

Twin hangs of seven Meyer Sound MICA line array loudspeakers augmented by four DF-4 loudspeakers as down fill, 10 M1D line array loudspeakers as front fill, two MSL-4 loudspeakers and three UPJ-1P VariO loudspeakers as side fill; five UPQ-1P loudspeakers for balcony fill; three Meyer Sound Galileo 616 processors; 10 M3D-Sub directional subwoofers to maintain a cardioid coverage pattern down to 30 Hz.

PROJECT/LOCATION





Parkway Christian Church

Surprise, AZ

Consultant and/or Installer

AUDIO ANALYSTS

Challenge

Design a high-definition production system for a new sanctuary with a multi-screen configuration which includes a large center screen and two sidewall screens adjacent to the stage. In addition, a large screen is located on the rear wall of the sanctuary for confidence monitoring.

Equipment Highlights

FOR-A HVS-300HS HD/SD portable video switcher; Christie projectors; 360 Systems video server for recording the services and playback; four Vaddio ClearVIEW HD-18 PTZ cameras.

PROJECT/LOCATION





Talking Stick Resort

Scottsdale, AZ

Consultant and/or Installer

CCS PRESENTATION SYSTEMS

Challenge

Ensuring that each sound zone of the 240,000 square feet of gaming, 50,000-square-foot, 22-room conference center, and 13,000-square-foot spa, was able to overcome multiple surface types, ceiling heights, and the noise of customers and slot machines.

Equipment Highlights

For more than 100 zones, 1,131 JBL Control Contractor speakers; Gaming: 222 Control 47CTs, Conference Center: 154 47CTs, four Control 26CTs, and 24 Control 322CTs; Hotel: 197 Control 47CTs, six Control 25 AVs, and 52 Control 26CTs.

PROJECT/LOCATION





Queen of Apostles Renewal Centre

Oakville, ON, Canada

Consultant and/or Installer

FIELD SERVICE .CA

Challenge

Provide scalable audio capabilities for a conference/ multipurpose facility configurable into as many as five rooms of various sizes and capacities for various ministries to conduct training, spiritual renewal, and related functions.

Equipment Highlights

Lectrosonics Aspen SPN2412 Digital Matrix Mixer integrated with the center’s AMX control system.

PROJECT/LOCATION





Washington Metro Area Transit Authority

Washington, DC

Consultant and/or Installer

WASHINGTON PROFESSIONAL SYSTEMS

Challenge

Enable operations staff in the Washington DC Metro Command Center and the Rail Operations Center (ROC) to monitor the system, view rail-specific content, communicate via HD videoconferencing, and monitor local news and sports to anticipate train traffic flow.

Equipment Highlights

Command Center: Three flat panel displays; two ceilingmounted Christie HD10K-M projectors; one Spyder 344; ROC: Center concave 50- x 20-foot screen; one Spyder 380; one Spyder 359; three sets of stacked Christie HD10K-M projectors; left and right 12- x 8-foot screens each have two Christie HD10K-M projectors and are controlled by a single Spyder 365; a Christie HD10K-M at the back of the operations center was installed for a future rail-system simulation area.

PROJECT/LOCATION





Fishhawk Fellowship Church

Lithia, FL

Consultant and/or Installer

CHRISTIAN SOUND INSTALLATION

Challenge

Update the sound system to improve coverage for contemporary worship services in a low-ceilinged 400-seat sanctuary.

Equipment Highlights

On either side of the stage, a Danley SH-100B integrated fullrange and sub, oriented 20 degrees off-axis and tilted down 15 degrees, provides coverage to the first half of the room; a pair of Danley SH-100 full-range boxes cover the back half of the room; Danley SH-100M wedge monitors; one Danley TH-212 subwoofer in the center of the room; Danley DSLP48 processor; QSC and Danley DSLA 1.7k amps.

PROJECT/LOCATION





Universal Studios Hollywood

Los Angeles, CA

Consultant and/or Installer

PRO SOUND CA

Challenge

Create 22-channel immersive audio for the new 3D “King Kong 360 3-D” attraction created by Peter Jackson.

Equipment Highlights

Three clusters of a single L-Acoustics KILO low-frequency extension cabinet with two ultra-compact KIVA line source systems mounted just below were evenly spaced along the top of two custom 187- by 40-foot compound curved screens; L-Acoustics SB28 sub positioned at the two lower corners of each screen; L-Acoustics’ LA4 and LA8 amplified controllers.